Watch Now: New electric bike gives hope to those fighting poaching in Africa

Conservationists fighting poachers in Africa have a new tool to help save wildlife.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Conservationists fighting poachers in Africa have a new tool to help save wildlife.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The latest in Ukraine: Pro-Russia separatist leaders ordered a full military mobilization, and top Ukrainian military officials came under a shelling attack.
The images confirmed what U.S. and other Western officials have been saying: Russian forces are arrayed within striking distances of Ukraine.
Lawyers for Prince Harry told a court hearing Friday that the British royal is unwilling to bring his children to his homeland because it is not safe.
People from around the world descended on Lake Baikal to visit one of the largest ice festivals in the world.
This endangered seal was given the seal of approval to get released back into the sea.
An Egyptian researcher designs a wheelchair for people with tetraplegia which operates by receiving users' brainwaves.
More wildfires will scorch large parts of the globe in coming decades, causing problems governments are ill prepared to confront, a U.N. report says.
The White House said Friday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come within the week, possibly within the next two days, and urged Americans to leave the country now.
With the risk of war looming larger, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden held a high-stakes telephone call Saturday as a tense world watched and worried that an invasion of Ukraine could begin within days.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.