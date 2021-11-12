Watch Now: New world record for highest altitude atop a hot air balloon set

Rémi Ouvrard has broken the world record for highest altitude atop a hot-air balloon. He performed this feat for France’s Telethon fundraising event over Chatellerault, France, on Nov. 10.
