This dramatic drone footage shows the moment a paddle boarder saved four horses from drowning in a flooded field. The animals were trapped when River Dee burst its banks, flooding Chester Meadows, a park located in Chester, England. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Watch Now: Paddle boarder rescues horses trapped after freezing UK flooding
