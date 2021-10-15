Watch Now: Panda cub grows baby teeth at Singapore zoo

Watch a baby panda cub get a check up in Singapore as his baby teeth start to come in.
A British Conservative lawmaker has died after being stabbed Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in eastern England.
Suicide bombers attacked a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan as hundreds had gathered for Friday prayers, killing at least 37.
LONDON (AP) — George Clooney on Sunday ruled out having a second career in politics, saying he would rather have a “nice life” and is looking to reduce his workload.
A Turkish woman who stands 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — Guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants shot and killed at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility, U.N. officials said Saturday as they again condemned widespread abuses against migrants in the North African country.
Aerial video shows the remaining cooling towers at a power station in northern England being blown up in a controlled implosion on Sunday. Video credit: DSM Demolition Ltd
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Indian police on Saturday arrested the son of a junior minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government as a suspect days after nine people were killed in a deadly escalation of yearlong demonstrations by tens of thousands of farmers against contentious agriculture laws in northern India, a police officer said.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has extended through the end of the October a COVID-19 state of emergency that relaxes some health care regulations to help hospitals with coronavirus patients.
MILAN (AP) — With Italy’s vaccination campaign now advanced, the government has finally given the green light for nightclubs to reopen next week. It’s been a long wait.
Watch what happened when Berlin took an abandoned airport and gave it to the people.
