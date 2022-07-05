Watch Now: Photographer captures timelapse of the world's largest lily pads growing

They say the lily pads are so big a person could even walk on it.

Police said the suspected gunman who is custody is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall after the shooting.
The Vatican kept mum but the Tesla CEO tweeted a pic of him, Pope Francis and his four kids. The pope often meets privately with the rich and powerful, usually making an appeal for them to do more good.
A 101-year-old man was convicted in Germany of more than 3,500 counts of accessory to murder Tuesday for serving at a Nazi camp during World War II.
Two climate activists glued themselves to a 200-year-old masterpiece at London's National Gallery on Monday, the latest in a string of disruptive protests by environmentalist group Just Stop Oil.
Rude waiters scowl and throw menus at customers at Karen’s Diner in Sydney. But having a terrible experience is the whole point of the restaurant's unique approach to dining.
The remains of a 2000-year-old tortoise with its fragile egg have been found in Pompeii, the Ancient Roman city buried by the fateful eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD.
If confirmed, Russia’s complete seizure of Luhansk would provide its forces a stronger base from which to press their advance in neighboring Donetsk province and bring them one step closer to achieving one of President Vladimir Putin’s major goals: capturing the entire Donbas.
Wildlife officials called to the scene discovered two white porcupines, two armadillos, 35 turtles, 50 lizards and 20 snakes in the two pieces of luggage.
Ukrainian officials say scores of civilians are feared killed or injured after a Russian rocket strike hit a crowded shopping mall in Kremenchuk.
Rescuers using drones are resuming the search for an estimated 13 people unaccounted-for following an avalanche in northern Italy that killed at least seven people and is being blamed in large part on rising temperatures that are melting glaciers. After rain hampered the search Monday, sunny weather on Tuesday allowed helicopters to bring more rescue teams up to the avalanche site on the Marmolada glacier, east of Bolzano in the Italian Alps. A huge chunk of the glacier cleaved off Sunday, sending torrents of ice, rock and debris down the mountainside onto unsuspecting hikers below. At least seven people were killed, and a further 13 remain unaccounted-for, officials said.
