Watch now: Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana statue
Watch now: Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana statue

The sons of Diana, Princess of Wales, unveiled her long-awaited statue. In the shadow of their mother’s likeness cast in bronze, William and Harry – divided on many issues – put on a united front.

LONDON (AP) — Princes William and Harry unveiled a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday Thursday in a small — and brief — ceremony at London's Kensington Palace.

Diana's family joined the two brothers for the ceremony at the palace's Sunken Garden, a place in which the princess once found solace. It was the first time the brothers have appeared in public together since the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip.

Britain's Prince William, left, and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday.

The brothers later issued a joint statement in which they described their mother's strength and character as "qualities that made her a force for good around the world."

"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy," they said.

