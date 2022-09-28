Watch Now: Rescued Arabian red foxes released back into the wild in Syria

Rescued from a Damascus market, these foxes are finally going back to where they belong.
This is the adorable moment a playful elephant slid down a muddy hill on its knees after heavy rain in Thailand.
Watch as a section of an expressway bridge under construction collapsed and injured one person in China on Saturday.
A drone piloted by Saildrone battled waves more than 50-feet high to gather data from the heart of a Category 4 hurricane.
Russian President Putin makes a veiled nuclear threat to enemies in the West and orders a partial mobilization of up to 300,000 reservists for war in Ukraine.
The Brothers of Italy party, which won the most votes in Italy's national election, has its roots in the post-World War II neo-fascist Italian Social Movement.
Separatist leaders of the Russia-controlled areas of Luhansk and Donetsk in Ukraine are planning votes for the territories to become part of Russia.
After 226 pilot whales were stranded on Macquarie Island, Australia, rescuers worked to refloat and save the large animals.
King Charles III has arrived at Buckingham Palace for the first time as Britain’s monarch, greeting a large crowd. Live coverage here.
Ukraine says it has pushed Russian forces back to the northeastern border in a lightning counteroffensive, signaling a possible turning point in the war.
Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91.
