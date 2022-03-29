Watch Now: Rescuers in Spain save massive leatherback turtle caught in fishing net

It’s a vulnerable species and one of the largest in the world.
NATO estimates that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of fighting in Ukraine. Get the latest from the Russia-Ukraine war.
The Biden administration made a formal determination Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
In its first major concession, Russia’s deputy defense minister said that Moscow has decided to "fundamentally ... cut back" operations near Kyiv.
Russia again brandishes its nuclear arsenal and U.S. President Joe Biden seeks new sanctions. Live updates here.
The war's deadliest attack on civilians, with at least 300 dead, was confirmed Friday. Is Moscow committing war crimes? Take a look back at the conflict's 30th day in photos, plus live coverage.
A U.S. official says the United States will welcome up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine as 3.5 million flee Russia’s invasion.
President Biden reassured Poland that the U.S. would defend its ally against Russia. He also visited Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw. Live coverage here.
The reversal was so sudden that the Education Ministry was caught off guard on Wednesday, the start of the school year. Some girls in higher grades returned to schools, only to be told to go home.
One month into Russia's invasion, Ukraine is scarred, wounded and mourning its dead. But it's far from beaten. A look at where things stand after four weeks.
Russian Olympic athletes who attended a rally supporting President Putin and the Ukraine invasion are facing a backlash, with one losing a sponsorship deal.
