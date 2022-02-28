Watch Now: Residents in Dnipro equip themselves against possible Russian assault

In central Ukraine, volunteers are signing up in droves to join the military, while others are making petrol bombs or distributing supplies like food and blankets as the country’s third-largest city prepares for a possible Russian assault.
