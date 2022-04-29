Watch Now: Rio Carnival's colorful parade makes a welcome return to Brazil

Locals were delighted to welcome carnival floats back to Rio and São Paulo.
Locals were delighted to welcome carnival floats back to Rio and São Paulo.
A Ukraine official says Russian forces are attacking a steel plant that is the last defense stronghold of Ukrainian forces in the strategic port city of Mariupol.
Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest person, has died in Japan at age 119. Guinness World Records said it was saddened to hear of her death.
A Taliban official says a bombing at a mosque and religious school in Afghanistan killed at least 33 people, including students of a religious school.
Brittney Griner is easily the most prominent U.S. citizen known jailed by a foreign government. Yet the case against her remains shrouded in mystery.
Mounds of dirt seen in satellite imagery that Ukrainian officials say indicate new mass graves highlight the savagery of a war that shows no signs of abating.
After 636 days of climbing mountains, Nick Gardner is now halfway through his challenge.
The Kyiv Symphony Orchestra is putting on its first performance since the war began, and its musicians are on a special mission from the Ukrainian government.
Despite the Russian offensive in the town of Donbas, some Ukraine residents are remaining where they are.
Four scholars of race, religion and immigration explain how U.S. refugee and asylum policy has long been racially and religiously discriminatory in practice.
Putin is claiming victory in Mariupol, even as he ordered his troops not to storm the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the the war’s iconic battleground.
