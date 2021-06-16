Watch Now: Scientist captures egg-shaped lava lobes in Iceland

Scientists have captured egg-shaped lobes at the bottom of a lava flow in Iceland.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Scientists have captured egg-shaped lobes at the bottom of a lava flow in Iceland.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Israel's parliament has narrowly voted in favor of a new coalition government, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's historic 12-year rule.
Leaders of the world's richest nations vowed 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses for poor nations among other promises at their summit's end in England.
Coca-Cola says "everyone is entitled to their drink preferences" after Cristiano Ronaldo replaced two Coke bottles with water at a Euro 2020 press conference.
Interest in CPR and defibrillators spiked in Denmark after soccer star Christian Eriksen's collapse in a weekend European Championship soccer match.
This Russian black-and-white themed Café makes you feel like you are in a cartoon.
Together, these seven wealthy nations form the foundation of the modern global economy and the cooperative rules-based system on which it is built.
LONDON (AP) — Sections of fans at Wembley Stadium booed England players for taking a knee before the European Championship game against Croatia on Sunday.
COPENHAGEN (AP) — As Christian Eriksen lay unconscious on the field, his pulse slipping away, Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen quickly realized there wasn’t a second to lose.
VALENCE, France (AP) — A 28-year-old Frenchman who described himself as a right-wing or extreme-right “patriot” was sentenced to four months in prison Thursday for slapping President Emmanuel Macron in the face.
COPENHAGEN (AP) — Denmark's team doctor said Sunday that Christian Eriksen's heart stopped and that “he was gone” before being resuscitated with a defibrillator at the European Championship.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.