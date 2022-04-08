Chinese officials are extending a mass lockdown across Shanghai — a city of 26 million — over a resurgence of the highly infectious Omicron coronavirus variant. The move has frustrated residents who complain about access to necessities including food and medicine.
Watch Now: Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdown tests limits of residents
- VideoElephant
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The U.S. has announced sanctions targeting Putin's two adult daughters and said it is toughening penalties against Russian banks in retaliation for "war crimes."
Russia is facing global condemnation after what appears to be deliberate killings of civilians in Bucha. Meanwhile, the US seizes yacht of oligarch with Putin ties.
Some experts say it's time to think the unthinkable: How the U.S. should respond if Russia drops a nuclear bomb in Ukraine. Explore the scenarios here. Plus, view today's photos from the fighting.
They are old, young, local, foreign, often new to war. Thousands have volunteered to join Ukraine forces and resist Russia's invasion. See their stories here.
The DOJ says it has charged a Russian oligarch and dismantled a cybercrime operation. In Ukraine, authorities pore over the grisly aftermath of atrocities in Bucha.
Temperatures on Earth will shoot past a key danger point unless greenhouse gas emissions fall faster than countries have committed, a U.N. report says.
Ukraine says 50 people were killed after a Russian rocket attack on a packed train station used to evacuate those fleeing from the country's east.
Pope Francis begged forgiveness today for the "deplorable" abuses suffered by Indigenous Peoples in Canada's residential schools.
Russia-Ukraine updates: Ukraine appeals to NATO for weapons; Russian forces regroup for offensive in east; Bucha atrocities a turning point for some.
A bottle containing messages from two romantic teenage girls asking for boyfriends has been found after drifting in a UK river for 56 years.