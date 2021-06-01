 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Shocked sightseers get chased by a giant hippo in Kenya
0 comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Shocked sightseers get chased by a giant hippo in Kenya

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This terrifying footage shows the moment a group of sightseers took a boat out to look for hippos, only to end up being chased by one of the huge animals. Dicken Muchena, 27, and three of his friends hopped in a speedboat on Friday to go and see if they could spot any of the water-dwelling safari animals at Lake Victoria in Kenya. But the group soon got more than they bargained for when one of the hippos took a dislike to them being on the water, and gave chase after the speedboat. Hair-raising footage shows the massive animal gliding through the water in the wake of the speedboat mostly underwater, but occasionally rearing its head to breathe as it continues to follow the boat.

This terrifying footage shows the moment a group of sightseers took a boat out to look for hippos, only to end up being chased by one of the huge animals. Dicken Muchena, 27, and three of his friends hopped in a speedboat on Friday to go and see if they could spot any of the water-dwelling safari animals at Lake Victoria in Kenya. But the group soon got more than they bargained for when one of the hippos took a dislike to them being on the water, and gave chase after the speedboat. Hair-raising footage shows the massive animal gliding through the water in the wake of the speedboat mostly underwater, but occasionally rearing its head to breathe as it continues to follow the boat.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Seized horses at Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Oldest American, fastest woman on Everest return safely
World

Oldest American, fastest woman on Everest return safely

  • Updated

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A retired attorney from Chicago who became the oldest American to scale Mount Everest, and a Hong Kong teacher who is now the fastest female climber of the world's highest peak, on Sunday returned safely from the mountain where climbing teams have struggled with bad weather and a coronavirus outbreak.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News