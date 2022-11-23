 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: Smart baby elephant asks tourists for bottled milk in Thailand

This is the adorable moment a smart baby elephant asked tourists for bottled milk in Thailand. The young jumbo walked into the cafeteria where the visitors were resting at an elephant camp on the island of Phuket on November 17.

