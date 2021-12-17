 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Surfer rescued after being trapped amid rocks in Portugal

  • 0

A British surfer taking on a massive wave off the shores of Portugal was knocked off his board and hurtled into rocks at the foot of a lighthouse. That's when a fellow surfer intervened and helped him escape.

A British surfer taking on a massive wave off the shores of Portugal was knocked off his board and hurtled into rocks at the foot of a lighthouse. That's when a fellow surfer intervened and helped him escape.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ukraine spa town stands out amid nation's vaccine hesitancy

Ukraine spa town stands out amid nation's vaccine hesitancy

MORSHYN, Ukraine (AP) — A small spa town in western Ukraine is standing out in a European country where only 29% of the people have received COVID-19 vaccine shots, and locals credit their community spirit for fending off the worst of the pandemic.

Report: Chinese hackers targeted Southeast Asian nations

Report: Chinese hackers targeted Southeast Asian nations

BANGKOK (AP) — Chinese hackers, likely state-sponsored, have been broadly targeting government and private-sector organizations across Southeast Asia, including those closely involved with Beijing on infrastructure development projects, according to a report released Wednesday by a U.S.-based private cybersecurity company.

Watch Now: Related Video

Police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 murders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News