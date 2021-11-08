Some 3,000 baby river turtles native to the Amazon rainforest were released into a Peruvian river after hatching from eggs kept on artificial beaches as part of a conservation effort.
Watch Now: Thousands of baby river turtles released in Peruvian jungle
