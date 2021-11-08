 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Thousands of baby river turtles released in Peruvian jungle

Some 3,000 baby river turtles native to the Amazon rainforest were released into a Peruvian river on Thursday (November 4) after hatching from eggs kept on artificial beaches as part of a conservation effort.

