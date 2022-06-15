Watch Now: Tornado rampages through Chinese village

A large tornado hit Changzhai Village in China, damaging houses, trees and infrastructure.
Basketball star Brittney Griner, held in Russia since February, will remain in custody through at least July 2, a Russian news agency reported.
In the last month, tourists have driven cars and e-scooters down Rome’s iconic Spanish Steps causing expensive damage.
Australian officials say two hikers are lucky to be alive after being caught off guard during a bizarre blizzard in Tasmania.
Volunteer medical professionals in Eastern Ukraine have put their lives on the line to pick up and treat injured soldiers.
The extravaganza, in its third day Saturday, marks Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne. Here's a look at the events and the royals.
Mosques in Indonesia are becoming more environmentally friendly.
Here's a look at the history of NATO membership changes since 1997, and how Russia reacted to the events of the era.
Colombia's Navy was monitoring the historic San Jose galleon when they discovered two other sunken ships nearby.
Watch the moment a beautiful day in the sky nearly ended in disaster.
