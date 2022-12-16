 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Watch Now: Ukraine police officer rescues woman and dog from frozen pond in Kyiv

  • 0

This police officer in Kyiv didn't hesitate to rescue a woman and her dog from a frozen pond. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.  

This police officer in Kyiv didn't hesitate to rescue a woman and her dog from a frozen pond.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cornered in Ukraine, Putin ditches annual news conference

Cornered in Ukraine, Putin ditches annual news conference

The Kremlin says that President Vladimir Putin has ditched his annual marathon news conference following a series of battlefield setbacks in Ukraine. That is a tacit acknowledgment that the Russian leader’s war has gone badly wrong. Putin typically uses the year-end ritual to polish his image. He answers a wide range of questions on domestic and foreign policy issues to demonstrate his grip on details and give the semblance of openness even though the event is tightly stage-managed. With his troops on the back foot in Ukraine, observers say the risks of even a highly choreographed event may be too great.

Ukraine: Russian strikes thwarted, wreckage hits buildings

Ukraine: Russian strikes thwarted, wreckage hits buildings

Ukrainian authorities say they thwarted a Russian attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region as their air defense system destroyed 13 explosive-laden drones. An official said drone wreckage damaged five buildings. No casualties were reported. The attempted strikes underlined the continued vulnerability of Ukraine’s capital but also highlighted Ukraine’s claims of increasing efficiency in intercepting weapons. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces fired 13 Iranian-made drones, and all were intercepted. Ukraine’s capital remained largely calm after Wednesday's attack, which occurred around daybreak. In another development, Ukraine's human rights chiefs said authorities discovered evidence that children were tortured in formerly Russian-occupied areas.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA’s InSight just detected the strongest earthquake on Mars ever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News