 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Ukrainian refugees head to neighboring countries to flee fighting

  • Updated
  • 0

Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion have been trickling into neighboring countries such as Poland, Hungary and Romania in a bid to escape the fighting. The UN's refugee agency has urged countries to keep their borders open to those leaving Ukraine, while estimating that more than 100,000 have been displaced within the country.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The White House says Putin has 'grander ambitions' beyond Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News