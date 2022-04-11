Watch Now: Ukrainian volunteers risk lives cleaning up city

Ukrainian volunteers help with cleaning up debris in Makariv but risks remain high.
The U.S. has announced sanctions targeting Putin's two adult daughters and said it is toughening penalties against Russian banks in retaliation for "war crimes."
The DOJ says it has charged a Russian oligarch and dismantled a cybercrime operation. In Ukraine, authorities pore over the grisly aftermath of atrocities in Bucha.
Walking through Bucha, reporters spoke with two dozen witnesses of the Russian occupation. Here are some of their stories.
Ukraine says 50 people were killed after a Russian rocket attack on a packed train station used to evacuate those fleeing from the country's east.
Russia-Ukraine updates: Ukraine appeals to NATO for weapons; Russian forces regroup for offensive in east; Bucha atrocities a turning point for some.
A bottle containing messages from two romantic teenage girls asking for boyfriends has been found after drifting in a UK river for 56 years.
Russia is facing global condemnation after what appears to be deliberate killings of civilians in Bucha. Meanwhile, the US seizes yacht of oligarch with Putin ties.
Temperatures on Earth will shoot past a key danger point unless greenhouse gas emissions fall faster than countries have committed, a U.N. report says.
They are old, young, local, foreign, often new to war. Thousands have volunteered to join Ukraine forces and resist Russia's invasion. See their stories here.
NEW YORK — With the Russian military in retreat from around Kyiv and facing condemnation for brutal tactics, harsh political repression at home and the economy buffeted by Western sanctions, adversaries and allies alike are raising the same question about President Vladimir Putin: Can he hold onto power?
