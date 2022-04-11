 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Ukrainian volunteers risk lives cleaning up city

  • Updated
  • 0

Ukrainian volunteers help with cleaning up debris in Makariv but risks remain high.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Analysis: War, economy could weaken Putin's standing

Analysis: War, economy could weaken Putin's standing

NEW YORK — With the Russian military in retreat from around Kyiv and facing condemnation for brutal tactics, harsh political repression at home and the economy buffeted by Western sanctions, adversaries and allies alike are raising the same question about President Vladimir Putin: Can he hold onto power?

Watch Now: Related Video

Romania accommodates thousands of Ukrainian refugees daily

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News