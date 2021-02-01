Hundreds of vintage and classic cars alike rolled down French streets in style as part of the 21st Winter Crossing of Paris. Vintage cars, busses and motorcycles drove past French landmarks such as the Moulin Rouge, Arc de Triomphe and the Eiffel Tower.
Just In
Watch Now: Vintage car fans take trip down memory lane in Paris
- VideoElephant
-
-
Related to this story
Most Popular
London went into lockdown in early January to combat the fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus.
This stunning footage shows the moment a paramotor pilot had a close encounter with two colossal blue whales.
This dramatic drone footage shows the moment a paddle boarder saved four horses from drowning in a flooded field.
An explainer of what's happening in Myanmar:
- Updated
BOSTON — A Massachusetts congressman who has received both doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has tested positive for the virus.
- Updated
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The abstract figures of naked women gyrating to the rhythms of a five-piece band had shocked many people almost 60 years ago as they eyed the artwork for the first time on the walls of a popular restaurant-nightclub in Cyprus.
- Updated
NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s military staged a coup Monday and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi — a sharp reversal of the significant, if uneven, progress toward democracy the Southeast Asian nation has made following five decades of military rule.
- Updated
The Los Angeles Times reports that one of the largest vaccination sites in the nation temporarily shut down Saturday because dozen of protesters blocked the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours.
- Updated
BERLIN (AP) — Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has agreed to supply 9 million additional doses of its coronavirus vaccine to the European Union during the first quarter, the bloc's executive arm said Sunday.
North Korea's former acting ambassador to Kuwait believes Kim Jong Un will not give up his nuclear arsenal, but may be willing to negotiate an arms reduction for relief from the international sanctions crippling Pyongyang's economy.