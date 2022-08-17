Watch Now: Whales surprise two paddleboarders in Argentina

Two paddleboarders got the surprise of a lifetime after twelve whales got up close and personal.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Two paddleboarders got the surprise of a lifetime after twelve whales got up close and personal.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Moscow is struggling to replenish its troops as it suffers more losses in Ukraine. Now, it's offering prisoners amnesty to fight. Get the latest from the war.
Watch a courteous elephant hand back a shoe after a little zoo goer drops it in the elephant's enclosure.
When "The Satanic Verses” was published, it almost immediately set off angry demonstrations. What was — and still is — behind this outrage?
A wildfire rages in the Serra da Estrela Natural Park, a mountainous region in central Portugal designated by UNESCO.
A year after the dramatic day that the Taliban seized Kabul, much has changed in Afghanistan. A look at the past year and what lies ahead.
Tourists were seen watching from a safe distance as Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano continued to erupt.
It’s more than moral posturing. Resolutions like this have a history of laying the foundation for effective treaties and national laws.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.