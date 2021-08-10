'We fought a great battle': Greece defends wildfire response

In an afternoon briefing, Hardalias said all the fire fronts on Evia were waning, but strong firefighting forces were guarding the perimeter of the fire, particularly around a cluster of villages that are among the dozens evacuated on the island in recent days. However, heavy smoke from the fires has often reduced visibility to zero, making it very difficult and dangerous for water-dropping aircraft to assist the ground forces.

According to EU wildfire data and satellite imagery, more than 49,000 hectares (121,000 acres) have burned up on Evia — by far the worst damage from any of the recent fires in Greece.

Several other wildfires were burning in the country, with the most significant in the southern Peloponnese region, where new evacuations were ordered Tuesday afternoon.

Residents and local officials on Evia have complained about a lack of water-dropping planes, with some saying not enough were sent early on, leaving the fire to grow to such proportions that flying became too hazardous.