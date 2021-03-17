West African court allows extradition to US of Venezuelan

Almeida, the lawyer, told the AP that the Constitutional Court will have to resolve the differences between the Supreme Court’s decision and a ruling earlier this month by a court belonging to the Economic Community of West African States, or ECOWAS, to which Cape Verde belongs.

That regional court instructed Cape Verde to drop its extradition proceedings against Saab and pay him compensation.

“We believe it falls to the Constitutional Court to settle this legal imbroglio,” Almeida said.

“Our position, which we will continue to defend, is that the extradition has a political motive and that there is no guarantee that (Saab) won’t be handed a life sentence in the United States,” he said.

If a suspect faces a possible life sentence or a death sentence, Cape Verde’s Constitution forbids extradition.

Almeida said an appeal will be filed in coming days. He did not know how long the Constitutional Court might take to issue a decision.