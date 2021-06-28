What China's extensive coverage of the Miami condo collapse says about its own priorities

In the past, Chinese authorities have regularly doubled down on "stability maintenance" before major anniversaries, swiftly censoring voices and suppressing incidents deemed in discord with the "positive energy" ahead of celebrations.

But the level of caution for the centenary has reached new heights.

Two weeks before the anniversary, Chinese officials held a high-level meeting and vowed to "spare no effort to ensure production safety, firmly ward off accidents of various kinds, and create a safe and stable atmosphere for the celebration of the 100th anniversary" of the party's founding.

As a result, local authorities are on edge, with some going as far as temporarily halting risky industries.

In Hubei, all coal mining operations were reportedly suspended from June 15 to July 5 after a gas pipeline explosion killed 25 people on June 13. In neighboring Jiangxi province, five coal mines were closed from June 21 to July 4, according to Bloomberg.

With harmony ensured at home, the disaster in Florida, on the other hand, gives China's propagandists an opportunity to double down on the image of a US in decline.