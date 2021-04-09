What happens next? The plan for Prince Philip's mourning period and funeral

His body will lie in rest within the castle, ahead of his funeral at St. George's Chapel, also on site. That arrangement is in line with royal custom and with Philip's wishes, according to the College of Arms, the royal corporation that plays a key role in planning.

Tributes

A major royal death prompts expressions of mourning from many Britons. The deaths of Princess Diana and the Queen Mother in recent decades saw thousands fill streets across the country to commemorate their lives.

On Friday, Britain's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said: "We mourn today, with Her Majesty the Queen. We offer our condolences to her, and to all her family, and we give thanks, as a nation and a Kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."

Flags on royal buildings will be flown at half-staff until 8 a.m. (3 a.m. ET) on the day following Philip's funeral. That includes all of the UK's "official" flags — the Union Jack, the flags of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, plus ensigns and ships' colors.

Flags above most governmental buildings, including 10 Downing Street, have also been lowered.