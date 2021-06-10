CNN's Tom Foreman breaks down the history and significance of the G7, or Group of Seven Summit.

President Joe Biden's first trip abroad since taking office includes a G7 summit where he'll look to reestablish US leadership on the world stage.

But what is the G7, and what power does it hold? Here's what you need to know:

What is the G7?

The G7 is shorthand for Group of Seven, an organization of leaders from some of the world's largest economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the US.

Russia was indefinitely suspended from the group -- which was at the time known as the G8 -- in 2014 after the majority of member countries allied against its annexation of Crimea. It was the first violation of a European country's borders since World War II.

What does the G7 do?

Members of the G7 meet each year for a summit to discuss pressing issues on the global stage and coordinate policy.