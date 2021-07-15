What pairs with beetle? Startups seek to make bugs tasty

Di Costanzo says the cricket powder she uses in her pizza gives it “a very nice, meaty, healthy taste” while boosting the nutritional content with protein, macronutrients and omega acids. Mealworm burgers, meanwhile, are “tasty and very easy to make,” and powdered mealworms have a mild taste that allows them to be incorporated into cakes, bread and pasta.

“Definitely, I think the future is products made with insects rather than the actual insect,” said Di Costanzo, who also bemoaned post-Brexit government red tape that's leaving small U.K. edible insect entrepreneurs in limbo.

Antoine Hubert, CEO of France’s Ynsect, says the most lucrative opportunity will come from the sports and health nutrition markets for its mealworm-based protein powder. The company also makes insect protein for fish feed that Hubert said helps farmed salmon grow bigger and faster while reducing the need for fishmeal — smaller fish caught in huge quantities — which helps improve the ocean’s biodiversity.