 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Where refugees to the US come from and why

  • 0

A refugee fleeing the war-torn country of Ukraine faces a number of challenges, but imagine doing it while being seven months pregnant. That is the story of Liudmyla Mogyl.

To find where U.S. refugees come from, Stacker utilized data from the Refugee Processing Center, operated by the State Department. Countries were ranked by total refugee acceptance from 2017 to Oct. 31, 2022.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'We get no sleep': Daily life in Ukraine's Bakhmut

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News