WHO chief concedes 'slow' response to Congo sex abuse claims

“The way this thing was run until now, although it was slow ... I hope it will satisfy,” Tedros said.

The WHO's press office declined to comment on Tedros’ description of a slow response but said the commission was "committed to conducting a comprehensive investigation into all recent allegations, including those relating to management actions.” The group's co-chairs were asked to sign a confidentiality agreement with the WHO.

The panel commissioned by the WHO does not include any law enforcement agencies to investigate if any of the reported sexual exploitation was criminal and its reports will be submitted only to the WHO.

Tedros created the panel in October, after news reports surfaced about sex abuse during the WHO’s efforts to contain the Ebola epidemic in Congo from 2018 to 2020. At the time, Tedros said he was “outraged” and would move quickly to punish those responsible.

But more than seven months later, the panel has yet to publicly release any details about its work or findings. The commission began its work in Congo on May 3 and expects to publish a report at the end of August, the group said.