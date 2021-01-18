WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first

The WHO has approved Pfzier-BioNTech for emergency use against coronavirus and could approve Moderna this week.

Dr. Bruce Aylward, a special adviser to Tedros, said that the WHO was in “detailed discussions with Pfizer. We believe very soon we will have access to that product.” He said the mRNA vaccines are “important” but are “extremely difficult” — alluding to cold-chain requirements, among other things, and are “extremely expensive."

“What we are gunning for is to get 20% of the world, at least, vaccinated this year, and more ideally,” Aylward said. "We are in a strong position to move out with vaccines globally. We just need the assistance of our member states in particular to make sure that becomes the reality.”

In related vaccine news, Israel has struck a deal with Pfizer, promising to share vast troves of medical data with the international drug giant in exchange for the continued flow of its hard-to-get vaccine.

Proponents say the deal could allow Israel to become the first country to vaccinate most of its population, while providing valuable research that could help the rest of the world. But critics say the deal raises major ethical concerns, including possible privacy violations and a deepening of the global divide in access to coronavirus vaccines.