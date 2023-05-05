GENEVA — The World Health Organization said Friday that COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency, marking a symbolic end to the devastating coronavirus pandemic that triggered once-unthinkable lockdowns, upended economies and killed millions of people worldwide.

The announcement, more than three years after WHO declared the coronavirus an international crisis, offers some relief, if not an ending, to a pandemic that stirred fear and suspicion, hand-wringing and finger-pointing across the globe.

The U.N. health agency's officials said that even though the emergency phase is over, the pandemic isn't finished, noting recent spikes in cases in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

WHO says thousands of people are still dying from the virus every week, and millions of others are suffering from debilitating, long-term effects.

"It's with great hope that I declare COVID-19 over as a global health emergency," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"That does not mean COVID-19 is over as a global health threat," he said, warning that new variants could emerge. He noted the official COVID-19 death toll is 7 million but the real figure is estimated to be at least 20 million.

Tedros said the pandemic was on a downward trend for more than a year, acknowledging that most countries already returned to life as it was before COVID-19.

He bemoaned the damage that COVID-19 had done, saying it shattered businesses, exacerbated political divisions, led to the spread of misinformation and plunged millions into poverty.

The political fallout in some countries was swift and unforgiving. Some pundits say missteps by President Donald Trump in his administration's response to the pandemic had a role in his losing his reelection bid in 2020. The United States saw the deadliest outbreak anywhere in the world: More than 1 million people died across the country.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, submitted her resignation Friday, saying the waning of the pandemic is a good time to make a transition. She sent a resignation letter to President Joe Biden and announced the decision at a CDC staff meeting.

Her last day will be June 30, CDC officials said. An interim director wasn’t immediately named.

The CDC, with a $12 billion budget and more than 12,000 employees, is an Atlanta-based federal agency charged with protecting Americans from public health threats.

Walensky, 54, has been the agency's director for a little over two years. In her letter to Biden, she expressed “mixed feelings” about the decision and didn't explain exactly why she was stepping down.

“I have never been prouder of anything I have done in my professional career,” she wrote.

Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO's emergencies chief, said it was incumbent on heads of states and other leaders to negotiate a wide-ranging pandemic treaty to decide how future health threats should be faced.

Ryan said that some of the scenes during COVID-19, when people resorted to "bartering for oxygen canisters," fought to get into emergency rooms and died in parking lots because they couldn't get treated, must never be repeated.

When the U.N. health agency first declared the coronavirus to be an international crisis on Jan. 30, 2020, the disease hadn't yet been named COVID-19 and there were no major outbreaks beyond China.

More than three years later, the virus has caused an estimated 764 million cases globally and about 5 billion people received at least one dose of vaccine.

In the U.S., the public health emergency declaration is set to expire on May 11, when wide-ranging pandemic response measures, including vaccine mandates, will end. Deaths in the U.S. are at their lowest point since the earliest days of the outbreak in early 2020.

When Tedros declared COVID-19 to be an emergency in 2020, he said his greatest fear was the virus' potential to spread in countries with weak health systems.

Some countries that suffered the worst COVID-19 death tolls were previously judged to be the best-prepared for a pandemic, including the U.S. and Britain. According to WHO data, the number of deaths reported in Africa account for just 3% of the global total.

WHO doesn't "declare" pandemics, but first used the term to describe the outbreak in March 2020, when the virus had spread to every continent except Antarctica, long after many other scientists said a pandemic was underway.

WHO is the only agency mandated to coordinate the world's response to acute health threats, but the organization faltered repeatedly. It recommended against mask-wearing for the public for months, a mistake many health officials say cost lives.

Numerous scientists also slammed WHO's reluctance to acknowledge that COVID-19 was frequently spread in the air and by people without symptoms, criticizing the agency's lack of strong guidance to prevent such exposure.

Mark Woolhouse, an infectious-diseases professor at the University of Edinburgh, described COVID-19 as a "once-in-a-lifetime disaster" and said broad immunity against the virus meant we are now in a new phase of the outbreak.

He lamented that the global community missed numerous chances to stop the coronavirus earlier, in addition to causing much "self-inflicted harm" by shutting down much of society.

"Given the ever-present threat of another pandemic, lessons need to be learned," he said.

