WHO expert: Virus study to have unanimity despite pressure

He said the report was being written by all of the experts and is part of a “long and complex” process.

China's Global Times newspaper on Wednesday published an interview with Liang Wannian, the head of the Chinese side of the team, who spoke of alleged political pressures that amounted to “huge disrespect to the work of our scientists.”

Liang was quoted as saying some politicians and international media had "insisted on politicizing the scientific issue of tracing the source of COVID-19, regardless of scientific facts, for their own personal gain, arbitrarily misinterpreting the scientific findings and reports of our joint team.”

He took pains to emphasize the spirit of cooperation among the scientists and said both sides had cooperated openly and fully throughout the month-long investigation, and that “results of this joint study in China are the consensus of Chinese and foreign experts.”

Liang echoed the comments from Ben Embarek about the extended time to publish the report, saying the process required to present a complete and scientifically rigorous report “takes some time.”

The team did not find cases of COVID-19 before December 8, 2019, he said.