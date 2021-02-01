WHO team in Wuhan visits disease control centers

At a press briefing, WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove said the team has plans to visit the Wuhan Institute of Virology, among other sites.

“The more detail you have on the ground, the more questions you have,” she said. "The team will follow the information. They will follow the science and continue to ask questions and analyze data.” Van Kerkhove said it would be up to team members to decide what other field visits were necessary, although China must approve the mission's ultimate agenda.

Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO’s emergencies chief, said WHO was continuing to ask for more data and said anyone with information about how the pandemic started should share it with the organization.

“We are in the field with experts from 10 countries looking to find the answers. If you have the answers, if you think you have some answers, please let us know,” he said. He dismissed critics who said any report from the mission would be incomplete and said the team “deserves the support of the international community.”