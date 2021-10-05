 Skip to main content
Who's who in 'Pandora' tax dodge revelations? Financial secrets revealed
Who's who in 'Pandora' tax dodge revelations? Financial secrets revealed

A global investigation has revealed how the rich and powerful have being hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century. Collectively these assets are worth trillions of dollars.

The investigation, dubbed the Pandora Papers, was published late Sunday and involved 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 countries.

The report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists brought promises of tax reform and demands for resignations and investigations, as well as explanations and denials from those targeted.

Full story and reaction:

Here is a look at some of some of those named in the investigation.

