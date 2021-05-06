Why do we wish on a star?

Arguably the most influential institution following religion is Disney, the megabrand that has made kids' wishes for a magical world come true for decades. Disney's beloved insect, Jiminy Cricket, sang the memorable "When You Wish Upon a Star" in the original 1940 movie version of "Pinocchio."

The familiar voice of Cliff Edwards, who recorded the original version of the song, has been covered by dozens of others over the years. Its wistful appeal remains intact. "Makes no difference who you are," the song goes, insinuating that the stars are the great equalizers.

We all stand under the same cosmos, no matter who we are or where we are or what our present circumstances might be. We all get a wish.

We might look to the stars and wonder whether we'll ever make it big. Or whether we'll make it to the next sunset. We put our faith in the same celestial wonder that our ancestors did nearly 2,000 years ago.

Why do we still wish on stars?

The science has certainly evolved since the second century AD -- and with it our understanding of many aspects of our world. We still don't know exactly how wishes work, though, whether we can will the things we most want into existence, whether our lives are predetermined, or whether we are authors of our own fates.