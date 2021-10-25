Widodo calls for ASEAN travel corridor to bolster recovery

“If all ASEAN countries immediately facilitate the safe mobility of people, the wheels of economy shall soon run again," he said.

Intra-ASEAN travel typically accounts for around 40% of travel in the region and is key to reviving tourism in the region.

Some countries, including Thailand, are cautiously moving to reopen to international tourism.

Indonesia re-opened its holiday resort island of Bali to foreign tourists this month after more than 80% of its population was fully vaccinated. Widodo said the government will gradually open up other areas in the country where vaccination rate exceeds 70%. Indonesia so far has fully vaccinated about a third of its people.

Widodo called for more equal distribution of vaccines to ensure that at least 70% of ASEAN's more than 600 million people are inoculated. Vaccination is uneven in the region, with Singapore, Malaysia and Cambodia moving the fastest with over 70% of their population inoculated and Myanmar at the bottom with less than 10% vaccinated.