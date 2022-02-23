Wildfires getting worse globally, nations unprepared, UN says

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A warming planet and changes to land use patterns mean more wildfires will scorch large parts of the globe in coming decades, causing spikes in unhealthy smoke pollution and other problems that governments are ill prepared to confront, according to a U.N. report released Wednesday.
The Western U.S., northern Siberia, central India, and eastern Australia already are seeing more blazes, and the likelihood of catastrophic wildfires globally could increase by a third by 2050 and more than 50% by the turn of the century,
according to the report from the United Nations Environment Program.
Areas once considered safe from major fires won't be immune, including the Arctic, which the report said was "very likely to experience a significant increase in burning."
Tropical forests in Indonesia and the southern Amazon of South America also are likely to see increased wildfires, the report concluded.
"Uncontrollable and devastating wildfires are becoming an expected part of the seasonal calendars in many parts of the world," said Andrew Sullivan, with the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation in Australia, one of the report's authors.
Firefighters work at the scene of a forest fire west of Yakutsk, Russia, on Aug. 5, 2021.
AP Photo/Ivan Nikiforov
The report describes a worsening cycle: Climate change brings more drought and higher temperatures that make it easy for fires to start and spread, and in turn those blazes release more climate-changing carbon into the atmosphere as they burn through forests and peatland.
Some areas including parts of Africa are seeing decreasing wildfires, in part because more land is being devoted to agriculture, said report co-author Glynis Humphrey from the University of Cape Town.
But U.N. researchers said many nations continue to spend too much time and money fighting fires and not enough trying to prevent them. Land use changes can make the fires worse, such as logging that leaves behind debris that can easily burn and forests that are intentionally ignited to clear land for farming, the report said.
Poor communities are often hit hardest by fires, which can degrade water quality, destroy crops and reduce land available to grow food.
"It impacts people's jobs and the economic situation that people are in," Humphrey said. "It's integral that fire be in the same category of disaster management as floods and droughts. It's absolutely essential."
In the United States, officials recently unveiled a $50 billion effort to reduce fire risks over the next decade by more aggressively thinning forests around "hot spots" where nature and neighborhoods collide. However, the administration of President Joe Biden has so far identified only a fraction of the funding called for in the plan.
The U.N. researchers also called for more awareness of the dangers from wildfire smoke inhalation, which can affect tens of millions of people annually as plumes from major wildfires drift thousands of miles across international borders.
Photos: Saving the giant sequoias
Caryssa Rouser, a propagation specialist with Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, plants a sequoia tree on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Ashtyn Perry, 13, examines a sequoia cone during an Archangel Ancient Tree Archive expedition to plant sequoia trees, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Wildfire-scorched trees line a hillside, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. Archangel Ancient Tree Archive is planting sequoia seedlings in the area. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Ashtyn Perry, 13, climbs a scorched sequoia tree during an Archangel Ancient Tree Archive expedition to plant sequoia trees, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The seedling that was half Perry's age and barely reached her knees was part of a novel project to plant offspring from one of the largest and oldest trees on the planet to see if the genes that allowed the parent to survive so long would protect new trees from the perils of a warming planet. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
A wildfire-scorched sequoia tree stands on a hillside, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. Archangel Ancient Tree Archive is planting sequoia seedlings in the area. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Tom Wall, a volunteer with Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, plays guitar for a sequoia seedling shortly after planting it, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Climbing assistant Lawrence Schultz ascends the Three Sisters sequoia tree during an Archangel Ancient Tree Archive expedition to plant sequoia seedlings, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Tom Wall and Rachel Leitz, volunteers with Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, plant a sequoia seedling, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Rip Tomkins collects clippings from a sequoia tree's crown during an Archangel Ancient Tree Archive expedition to plant sequoias, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Rip Tomkins collects clippings from a sequoia tree's crown during an Archangel Ancient Tree Archive expedition to plant sequoias, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Archangel Ancient Tree Archive co-founder David Milarch speaks during his group's expedition to plant sequoia trees, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Kimi Green, left, and Caryssa Rouser walk through snow while planting sequoia seedlings during an Archangel Ancient Tree Archive expedition, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Students from Springville Elementary School gather around a newly planted sequoia seedling during an Archangel Ancient Tree Archive planting expedition, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
A wildfire-scorched sequoia tree rests on the ground, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. Archangel Ancient Tree Archive is planting sequoia seedlings in the area. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Uta Kogelsberger, whose home burned during the Castle Fire, discusses Archangel Ancient Tree Archive's efforts to plant sequoia trees, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Snow rests on a wildfire-scorched sequoia tree, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. Archangel Ancient Tree Archive is planting sequoia seedlings in the area. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Caryssa Rouser, a propagation specialist with Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, holds a sequoia seedling, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a nonprofit trying to preserve the genetics of the biggest old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof and are in jeopardy of being wiped out by more intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Ashtyn Perry, 13, touches the Three Sisters sequoia tree during an Archangel Ancient Tree Archive planting expedition, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The seedling that was half Perry's age and barely reached her knees was part of a novel project to plant offspring from one of the largest and oldest trees on the planet to see if the genes that allowed the parent to survive so long would protect new trees from the perils of a warming planet. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!