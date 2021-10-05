Windrush activists say Tories shut them out of conference

LONDON (AP) — Activists seeking compensation for Black people whose right to live in Britain came under question expressed disgust and disappointment Tuesday after they were blocked from freely attending the governing Conservative Party's annual conference despite being accredited for the event.

Anthony Brown of the group Windrush Defenders said he was denied unfettered access to the conference in Manchester unless he agreed to be escorted by one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s advisers. Another campaigner who works with families affected by what has become known as the Windrush scandal was allowed in Sunday but not Monday.

Both were accredited to attend the event after paying a 225-pound ($307) fee each for the chance to network with delegates from around the country and to lobby for their cause, Brown said.

Brown said he briefly entered the conference hall on Monday after being met by a member of Johnson’s staff who insisted on accompanying him. He said he left after about an hour when it became clear the aide was “trying to manage the whole situation.’’