Winther escapes bathroom, holds on to win Mallorca Open
AP

SANTA PONSA, Spain (AP) — Getting trapped in the bathroom didn't stop Jeff Winther from winning his first European Tour title at the Mallorca Open on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Dane shot even-par 70 in the final round to finish 15 under for the tournament on the Mediterranean island’s Santa Ponsa course.

Spaniards Jorge Campillo (69) and Pep Angles (67), along with Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg (68), finished one shot back in a tie for second.

Overnight leader Winther not only overcame windy conditions to win the title. He also needed his daughter to help out when he and his wife got locked in the bathroom Sunday morning.

“Our little girl Nora, 6 years old, had to go and find guys at reception to break down the door,” said Winther. “We were in there for 45 minutes, I think. I thought, ‘Jeez not today, not Sunday, you’re leading the freaking event. Might not get there for your tee time.’ What a morning.”

Laurie Canter (64) and Sebastián García (68) finished three strokes behind Winther in a tie for fifth.

The Mallorca Open was the third and final event of the European Tour’s Spain swing.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

