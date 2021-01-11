 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
With eye on Turkey, Greece to extend western coastal waters
AP

With eye on Turkey, Greece to extend western coastal waters

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece said Monday that it plans to extend territorial waters along its western coastline from six to 12 nautical miles, a move that could impact a tense dispute with neighbor Turkey.

Parliament will begin debating draft legislation this week for the extension, government spokesman Christos Tarantilis said Monday.

Although Greece’s western coastline faces Italy and borders Albania, the expansion is aimed at underscoring the country’s right to implement the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, which set the 12-mile limit in 1982.

“This is a historic decision, as Greece extends its territorial waters to 12 nautical miles in this area and expands — for the first time since 1947 — the area of its territory,” Tarantilis said.

“The Hellenic Republic reserves the right to exercise its respective rights in other regions of its territory.”

NATO members Greece and Turkey are at odds over sea boundaries and mineral rights in the Aegean Sea and eastern Mediterranean. the dispute triggered a tense standoff last year when a Turkish research vessel was used to survey waters where Greece claims jurisdiction.

Turkey says an extension of Greece’s territorial waters eastward would be considered an act of war, arguing that Greek islands would effectively block its access to the Aegean.

Talks between the two countries to try to resolve the dispute broke down four years ago. Under pressure from western allies, the two sides say they are willing to restart that dialogue.

Separately Monday, the government said that it was planning to fast-track legislation for parliamentary approval of a program to acquire 18 French-made Rafale fighter jets — 12 already in service in the French military and six new aircraft.

Tarantilis said debate on the program would also start in parliament this week with deliveries of the aircraft expected to begin in the summer. Greece's annual spending on defense is being hiked by more than a third in 2021 to 5.4 billion euros ($6.6 billion) compared to last year, as the country attempts to keep pace with Turkey following years of cutbacks during a major financial crisis. ——— Follow Derek Gatopoulos at https://twitter.com/dgatopoulos

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight
World

Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight

  • Updated

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A jet carrying 62 people lost contact with air traffic controllers minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital on a domestic flight on Saturday, and debris found by fishermen was being examined to see if it was from the missing plane, officials said.

+6
N. Korea threatens to build more nukes, cites US hostility
World

N. Korea threatens to build more nukes, cites US hostility

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened to expand his nuclear arsenal as he disclosed a list of high-tech weapons systems under development, saying the fate of relations with the United States depends on whether it abandons its hostile policy, state media reported Saturday.

+17
UK hospitals stagger as new virus variant takes huge toll
World

UK hospitals stagger as new virus variant takes huge toll

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — Britain is facing a long, bleak winter as cold, wet weather and a more contagious variant of the coronavirus put unprecedented strain on the nation's hospitals and force record numbers of patients to wait 12 hours or more, sometimes on ambulance gurneys, before receiving treatment.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mass snowball fight in Madrid after snowfall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News