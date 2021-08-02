With no government, it's worry, trust and wait in Tunisia

Ben Alaya said she voted for Saied, an unknown with no political experience, in the 2019 presidential elections because he seemed the best among bad options. Now, “I’m not comfortable with these measures. I don’t know where this will lead, given that he is not backed by a clear system or a clear entity such as a party or a movement. I think it’s concerning.”

The United States, which just donated 1 million vaccine doses to Tunisia, seems to be on the same wavelength, urging quick but smart action.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke Saturday with the Tunisian leader, conveying President Joe Biden’s strong support for the people and for Tunisian democracy, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a White House press release.

However, it said that the phone call "focused on the critical need for Tunisian leaders to outline a swift return to Tunisia’s democratic path.” Sullivan “underscored that this will require rapidly forming a new government, led by a capable prime minister to stabilize Tunisia’s economy and confront the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as ensuring the timely return of the elected parliament.”