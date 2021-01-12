With Sheldon Adelson's death, Netanyahu loses key supporter

Las Vegas Sands said Adelson’s funeral would be held in Israel.

His attachment to Israel was life-long and so deep that he once said he wished his military service had been in an Israeli uniform instead of an American one. Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, a group that supports Israeli soldiers, said Adelson was one of the organization's greatest backers and that he had “adopted” three Israeli military brigades as part of one of its programs.

Adelson was also active in Israeli politics, launching a free newspaper called Israel Hayom that served as an unofficial mouthpiece for Netanyahu. The newspaper has played a central role in Israeli politics, promoting exclusives and leaks from his office and even helping trigger national elections in 2015 when a Netanyahu rival tried to pass a law that would limit its influence.

It also is connected to one of the corruption scandals for which Netanyahu is standing trial. Netanyahu is accused of promising the publisher of a rival newspaper that he would limit Israel Hayom’s influence in exchange for more positive coverage in the publisher’s daily, Yediot Ahronot. Adelson and his wife are listed as witnesses on the indictment against Netanyahu, who denies any wrongdoing.