With virus in rearview, campaign for Catalan vote kicks off

The regional government's move will allow some of them to campaign for their parties during the day before returning to prison to spend the night. Two months ago, Spain’s Supreme Court overturned the granting of similar privileges as “premature,”

A half-dozen political parties, divided along the lines of left and right, but also between support or opposition for the region's independence, are competing for 135 seats in the regional parliament.

Several spin-offs in the ranks of Catalan separatist parties and the emergence of the far-right on the side of remaining in Spain are likely to complicate efforts to form a governing coalition after the vote.

Salvador Illa, who until this week was Spain's health minister in charge of the response to the coronavirus pandemic, is seen as the frontrunner to become Catalonia's next regional president. He is with Catalonia's Socialist Party, which has not been in power in the region since 2006.

Official polls show strong support for Laura Borràs and Pere Aragonès, who represent respectively the pro-independence Together for Catalonia and Republican Left parties that are currently part of the region's ruling coalition.

