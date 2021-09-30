World Bank chief in landmark Sudan visit, focuses on reforms

CAIRO (AP) — The head of the World Bank held talks Thursday with Sudan's transitional leaders, focusing on the country's daunting economic challenges and a reform program the African nation is undertaking to overhaul the battered economy.

David Malpass landed in Khartoum late Wednesday, the first visit by a World Bank president to Sudan in around 50 years. From the Sudanese capital, he delivered a virtual address to the annual meetings of the financial institution and the International Monetary Fund on Thursday.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok called the visit “a historical moment” for his country, which is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led to the military’s overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

“This transition can only succeed if it is anchored on economic opportunity for all Sudanese, irrespective of gender, geography, race, religion, or income level,” Hamdok said. “Our economy requires deep, fundamental reforms."

Sudan embarked on what Hamdok called “homegrown economic reforms” last year. The program is meant to transform Sudan's economy and have the nation rejoin the international community after over two decades of isolation.