World watches US chaos with shock, dismay and some mockery

Several countries, both U.S. allies and antagonists, issued travel warnings to their citizens, although with coronavirus infections soaring in the United States, arrivals from abroad are down to a trickle.

Ally after ally expressed shock, followed by affirmations that U.S. democratic institutions would withstand the turmoil.

“All my life, America has stood for some very important things: an idea of freedom and an idea of democracy," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “Insofar as he encouraged people to storm the Capitol, and insofar as the president has consistently cast doubt on the outcome of a free and fair election, I believe that was completely wrong.”

But some, like European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, warned that the attempt to halt a peaceful transition in what many consider the world's oldest democracy showed that no place is immune and that backsliding is reversed only with difficulty.

“Democracy is never self-evident. It has to be worked on each and every day. It has to be won anew every day. And that applies to all democracies," she told German news outlets. And that’s why we know that it starts as a very small thing.”

For others, less friendly, it was portrayed as a last gasp and one that belonged solely to Americans themselves.