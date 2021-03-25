WWII codebreaker Alan Turing honored on new UK bank note

LONDON (AP) — The rainbow flag is flying proudly Thursday above the Bank of England in the heart of London's financial district to commemorate World War II codebreaker Alan Turing, the new face of Britain's 50-pound note.

The design of the bank note, which is the most valuable denomination in circulation, was unveiled Thursday before it is formally issued to the public on June 23, Turing's birthday.

The new note, which is laden with high-level security features, completes the bank's rejig of its stable of paper currencies over the past few years. Turing's image joins that of Winston Churchill on the five-pound note, novelist Jane Austen on the 10-pound note and artist J. M. W. Turner on the 20-pound note.

All the notes are made from polymer rather than paper, which means they should last longer and remain in better condition through their use.

Like the 20-pound note, which entered into circulation a little more than a year ago, the new 50-pound note incorporates two windows and a two-color foil that designers say will make it very difficult to counterfeit. There is also a hologram image which changes between the words “Fifty” and “Pounds” when the note is tilted from side to side.