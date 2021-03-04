Yemen's Houthi rebels claim missile hits Saudi oil facility

The Jiddah plant, which serves as a temporary storage facility for gasoline, diesel and other petrochemicals before distribution, sits just southeast of the city's King Abdulaziz International Airport, a major airfield that handles Muslim pilgrims heading to Mecca.

Flights coming into the airport diverted or otherwise flew in circles early Thursday morning without explanation, according to tracking data from website FlightRadar24.com.

An Associated Press journalist at the scene did not see any smoke immediately rising from the installation Thursday morning.

The U.S. Consulate in Jiddah issued a warning to Americans citing the attack on the Aramco facility, among other reported drone strikes on the kingdom's south. It said it wasn't aware of any casualties and urged Americans to “review immediate precautions to take in the event of an attack."

Saudi Aramco, the kingdom’s oil giant that now has a sliver of its worth traded publicly on the stock market, did not respond to a request for comment. Its stock traded slightly up Thursday on Riyadh's Tadawul stock exchange as the international crude benchmark, Brent, rose to more than $64 a barrel.