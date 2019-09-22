We at the Missoulian, as at most news organizations around the country, keep track of which stories are trending on our website. Usually, they’re predictable: breaking news such as fires, stories about development and, of course, cute animal stories. People can’t get enough of that last kind.
But several days ago one story rose to the top of the list and parked there for days, stubbornly fending off all challengers. A breaking development on the national news front? A plan for more downtown parking?
No, you’d have to go back more than a century for the origins of this story. The year 1909 was when the Maclean family moved to Missoula from Iowa, and of course we all know that name because of Norman Maclean and “A River Runs Through It.” We know Norman Maclean’s father, the Rev. John Maclean, was the pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, right around the corner from where the Missoulian now stands. And we know Norman Maclean’s younger brother Paul came to a tragic end, but beyond that, our image of him probably owes itself to the movie-supplied version of Brad Pitt grinning cockily after one escapade or another.
Kim Briggeman’s story in the Sept. 10 Missoulian remedied that. Briggeman is one of the Missoulian’s finest writers, and he has a particular fondness for, and expertise in, local history. He turned his considerable talents toward fleshing out the story of Paul Maclean.
Who knew, for instance, that Paul Maclean won prizes for public speaking in high school, when he was the features editor for the Konah, the Missoula County High School paper? That he played on the school’s football team and tried out for the University of Montana Grizzlies? That Paul Maclean, like his older brother, also went to Dartmouth? That the two lived together in Hanover, New Hampshire, when Norman was an instructor at Dartmouth and Paul a student, barely escaping a rooming house fire with their lives?
We all do now, because Briggeman’s sleuthing through Missoulian archives told us. Briggeman also found stories alluding to the kind of scrapping — fistfights in which terms like “contemptible rat” were thrown around — that may have foretold Paul Maclean’s end, attributed to a fatal beating during a holdup.
It was a beautiful story, fascinating and bittersweet, and the photo of the handsome young man accompanying it only made it more poignant.
Readers responded, and it was shared around the country on social media — testament to the power of a tale well told.
So keep checking out the Missoulian for those big, breaking stories, the ones that keep you informed about the news you need right away, but also for the stories you want to savor, maybe re-read and send to your friends.
And, as always, thanks for supporting local journalism.