Aspen Aldridge grew up in Missoula, fell in love here and continues to fall in love, each day, with the patients she cares for in the Partners In Home Care hospice program.
"As you can imagine,'' says her nominator and mother, Nancy Zimmerman, "it can be very heart-wrenching on a daily basis.''
Yet, she says, "Aspen has the most positive stories of all the people'' that she cares for at the end of their lives.
Aldridge got her nursing degree from Montana State University but has practiced in Missoula, where she was born and raised.
"I am married to a very sweet, supportive man who actually helped me see that hospice was an area that would fulfill me in my nursing career,'' she said.
She said she always wanted to be a nurse, in part because it "feels natural to me to care for people.''
"Having time to spend with my patients and building a relationship is why I got into nursing,'' Aldridge said. "Unfortunately, not all nursing jobs allow that kind of time.''
Hospice care is an exception, she said, and brings her joy on a daily basis.
"It’s an honor to be allowed into someone’s life at such a vulnerable time. Life is a journey and death is a part of that,'' Aldridge said. "It’s a very special thing to help someone (through) the last days, weeks, months or even years to meet their goals and to provide support and companionship.''
But she acknowledges that she pays a psychic price for the work. "I would be lying if I said this job didn’t break my heart on a regular basis. You get close to people and their families. They become your family.
"But at the end of the day, I would much rather be part of my patient’s lives and hopefully be able to say that I helped in some way,'' Aldridge said.
Aldridge said her work is made easier by "the most incredible team of nurses, social workers, aides and administrative staff''' at Partners.
She also makes time to hike, fish and travel with friends and her family, including two daughters, ages 9 and 6.